49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 303,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $214.89 and a 12 month high of $279.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

