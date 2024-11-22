49 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF accounts for 0.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

