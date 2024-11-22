49 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,591,288.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,400,000 after buying an additional 2,673,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 980.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 495,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449,756 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,509,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $299.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $57.88.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.