49 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,384,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,864 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,533,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,963,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,745.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,704 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59,605.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 931,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.