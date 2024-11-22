717 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MetLife stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
