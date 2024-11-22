Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (AFMC.L) (LON:AFMC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (AFMC.L) (LON:AFMC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.30 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 41.30 ($0.52). Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (AFMC.L) shares last traded at GBX 41.30 ($0.52), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (AFMC.L) Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £29.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.30.
About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (AFMC.L)
Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.
