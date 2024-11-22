Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 4,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

