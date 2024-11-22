Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

