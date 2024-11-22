Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

