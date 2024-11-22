Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.47 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

