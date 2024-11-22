Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 86023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.20 ($0.58).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £27,535.41 ($34,666.26). 27.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

