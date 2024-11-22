Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $54.15 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001092 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000457 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

***Although ‘ACT’ was the ticker assigned at the deployment of the Achain Token’s smart contract, it is already in use by another asset that has a larger market presence and higher trading volume on major exchanges. Due to this pre-existing association and to avoid confusion in the marketplace, the alternative ticker ‘ACHAIN’ has been adopted for this token. This designation is specifically used to ensure that assets are distinctly identified.***

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

