Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.41. 263,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 202,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.39%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
