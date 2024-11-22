Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.41. 263,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 202,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.39%.

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.