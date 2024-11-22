Ademir Sarcevic Sells 1,600 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $319,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of Standex International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00.

Shares of SXI traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Standex International by 93.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Standex International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

