ADMA Biologics Announces Board Changes

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) recently reported significant changes within its Board of Directors. On November 19, 2024, Bryant E. Fong submitted his resignation as a member of the Board, effective immediately. This decision was made to allow Fong to allocate more time to his positions as the Managing Director of Biomark Capital Fund and as Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of Stonepine Capital Management. Fong, who had been serving on the Board since 2012, also held the positions of Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Governance and Nominations Committee and Compensation Committee. It was emphasized that there were no disputes between Mr. Fong and the company regarding any operational or policy matters.

Consequently, following Fong’s departure, the company appointed Young T. Kwon, PhD as the new Chairman of the Audit Committee and designated him as an “audit committee financial expert,” as per the Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Additionally, Steven A. Elms and Alison C. Finger were appointed as members of the Audit Committee and the Governance and Nominations Committee and Compensation Committee, respectively.

In other news, ADMA Biologics disclosed the filing of an interactive data file embedded with the Inline XBRL document as part of its exhibits pursuant to Item 9.01 of Form 8-K.

These recent changes signify a shift within the governing body of ADMA Biologics, reflecting strategic decisions aimed at bolstering the company’s governance and leadership structure.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

