Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $111,720.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

