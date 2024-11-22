Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

