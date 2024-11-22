Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $275,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 54,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

