Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

