Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,013 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RQI opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

In other Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,427.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.