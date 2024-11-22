Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $171,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 133.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.90 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

