AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Buys $15,571.07 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 81,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $15,571.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,132.88. This trade represents a 34.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIM stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 140,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.36. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AIM ImmunoTech from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

