Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 9,603 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.39 on Friday, reaching $139.65. 1,791,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $22,744,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

