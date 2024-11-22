Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.