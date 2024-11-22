Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 1,843 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 481.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $670.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $263.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.74.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

