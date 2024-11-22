Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 278,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.