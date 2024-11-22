Allen Capital Group LLC Has $56.76 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,380 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 7.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $56,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,714,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,365,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.