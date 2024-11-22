Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $139.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
