AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,032,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 108,842 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFB stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

