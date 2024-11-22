Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

