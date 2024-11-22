Altiora Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,856 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

