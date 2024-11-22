Altiora Financial Group LLC Acquires 89,921 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.2% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

DUHP opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

