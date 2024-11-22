Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $47,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

