Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director William Brennan Purchases 11,144 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.01 per share, with a total value of C$624,175.44.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, William Brennan purchased 1,738 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$99,587.40.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan bought 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan purchased 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,602.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan bought 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$57.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 956.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.45. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$38.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.22.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

