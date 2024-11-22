Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher Sells 1,237 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 201,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 66,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 80,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.