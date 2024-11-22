Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $81.67

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 207.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 59.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,457 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

