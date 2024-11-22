Analyzing Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.84% 134.28% 17.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 2.24 $171.30 million $2.15 20.37

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

