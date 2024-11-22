AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $24.54. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 1,242,352 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

