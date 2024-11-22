Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.43 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

