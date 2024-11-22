Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTV. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fox Advisors downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

NYSE APTV opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

