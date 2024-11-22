ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 8988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.55 million. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1251 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

