Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $79.90, with a volume of 14058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Arkema Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

