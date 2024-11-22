Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 139,353 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.20. 1,013,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,125. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $800,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
