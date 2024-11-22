Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 139,353 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.20. 1,013,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,125. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $800,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

