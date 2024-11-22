Asset Management Group Inc. Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 150,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 235,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 35,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

