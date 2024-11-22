Asset Management Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $266.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

