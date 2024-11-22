Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,774 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VT opened at $120.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

