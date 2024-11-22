Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VIG opened at $201.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average of $190.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

