Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Atkore also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.80-8.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Atkore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Trading Up 0.5 %

Atkore Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ATKR opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26. Atkore has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.