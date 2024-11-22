Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.20 ($0.97), with a volume of 1460456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.80 ($0.98).

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.83. The firm has a market cap of £114 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of -0.11.

Atrato Onsite Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 1.98 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.37. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is presently -174.22%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

