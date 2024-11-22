Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $39.31 or 0.00039923 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $16.08 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,452,890 coins and its circulating supply is 409,116,590 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

